25 C
Abuja
HomeNews
News

Working refineries, only solution to fuel crisis — Former NLC President Ayuba Wabba 

Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE
From right, former NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, NLC president, Joe Ajaero and TUC President, Festus Osifo at the protest ground
From right, former NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, NLC president, Joe Ajaero and TUC President, Festus Osifo at the protest ground

Related

Kanu Released From Kuje Prison

EFCC arraigns Stella Oduah, others over alleged N5bn fraud

FCCPC delists two loan apps for violating customers’ privacy

Man caught stealing cables at Lagos airport weeks after runway lights theft

Sierra-Leo​nean Doctor Dies Of Ebola At A US hospital

A FORMER President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, has stated that the only solution to the country’s lingering fuel crisis is for the refineries to begin production.

Ayuba spoke during the ongoing protest by the organised labour in Abuja on Wednesday, August 2.

He blamed the crisis on the few elites deliberately refusing to fix the refineries.

“It has been a vicious cycle, and it will continue to be a vicious cycle and will continue to affect our economy and therefore government must come up with three plans immediate, medium and long-term plans; I have not seen that on the table. 

“It’s a fire brigade approach, it’s a weak pill that will leave only pain for now, but the pain will remain with us perpetually. 

“What will address this issue is, is actually the issue of production, but the elites, not more than 10% of them, don’t want production; they want importation because why they benefit from importation, this is the real issue, and therefore we must insist, we must continue to insist that our refineries must work. Those elites must tell us when our refinery will work,” Ayuba stated.

He said past governments have promised to fix the refineries to no avail.

“They told us if we are refining, the price will not be more than, the price will not be more than N8 per litre; that is the last solution that can resolve this issue.”

He claimed that the palliatives promised by President Bola Tinubu will only serve as a temporary solution and urged the government to look more into the fuel price increase issue.

“Here we are today in the same vicious cycle, and Nigerians are suffering, we are suffering, every worker on fixed wages is feeling the impact, I didn’t see how the palliatives will address this problem because the palliative is only a temporary measure, but the issue of the price increase will be a permanent solution.

“I am telling you, once the exchange rate goes up and continues to go up, the price will increase; once the price of crude oil at the international market goes up, they will continue to increase because these are the two variables,” Ayuba added.

The ICIR reported that the protests declared by organised labour, comprising the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), over economic challenges in the country occasioned by the removal of petrol subsidy commenced in Abuja on Wednesday, August 2.

On Wednesday morning, NLC President Joe Ajaero told journalists at the Unity Fountain in Abuja that the protests have also commenced in other states nationwide.

Ajaero said the Police have tried to stop the protests in some states.

But the labour leader vowed that nothing will stop the exercise.

“The protest is on; it has taken off in all the states of the federation, barring some constraints, including police efforts to equally stop it in some areas.

“But to be candid with you, nothing is stopping the protest. Not even an overture or promise of commitment or offer from the government. So I don’t understand why people feel that it will not hold. The protest is on, and it will hold,” Ajaero said.

The NLC President did not clearly state how long the protests would last. He suggested that the demonstration could continue for as long as the Congress decides.

Ajaero noted that the protest was necessary because negotiations between the Federal Government and labour have not yielded any positive results.

“It is equally in our own enlightened self-interest, based on the interest of the state, to determine whether the protest will be for today or tomorrow or next or till thy kingdom come.

“It is not by mere using forces to stop people from expressing their views.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    “So we are here for the protest and to make a statement to Nigerians that since we started even negotiations, there is nothing we have in our hands,” he said.

    The protesters, including the NLC and TUC affiliate unions, gathered at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, where the protest kicked off on Wednesday.

    The acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had on Tuesday, August 1, warned labour against embarking on protests that could be hijacked by hoodlums.

    Egbetokun said the warning was issued due to recent unpleasant experiences with such protests in most of the country’s main cosmopolitan cities.

    Bankole Abe
    Bankole ABE
    Reporter at ICIR | [email protected] | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    News

    Protesters pull down National Assembly gate

    MEMBERS of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) protesting against...
    National News

    Kwara govt deploys police as workers join NLC protest

    POLICE officers have been deployed in Ilorin to prevent a breakdown of law and...
    News

    Labour protests in Kano, Kaduna, Bayelsa, others

    THOUSANDS of workers in Kano, Kaduna, Bayelsa and other states across the country on...
    News

    Labour unions commence nationwide protests

    THE protests declared by organised labour, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the...
    News

    Tinubu yet to approve 114% salary increment for public office holders

    PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu is yet to approve the proposed 114 per cent increment in...

    Most Read

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Protesters pull down National Assembly gate

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.