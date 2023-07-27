World Cup: Super Falcons end Africa’s winless streak, defeat Australia 3-2

THE Super Falcons ended Africa’s winless streak at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup after coming from behind to defeat the co-host Australia 3-2 at the Brisbane Stadium on Thursday, July 27.

The ICIR had reported that none of the four African teams – Nigeria, Zambia, South Africa and Morocco – recorded a win after the conclusion of the first group stage matches in the tournament holding in New Zealand and Australia.

But the Super Falcons have recorded Africa’s first win after stunning Australia in the second round of Group B matches.

The victory secured by the Super Falcons, thanks to goals scored by Uchenna Kanu, Osinachi Ohale and Asisat Oshoala, propelled the Nigerian team to the top of the Group B with 4 points.

Race for qualification to the next round

The Super Falcons now have a brighter chance of qualifying for the next round, having earlier drawn against Canada before defeating Australia.

Group B has become survival for the fittest among three teams which are Canada, Australia and Nigeria. The fourth team, Republic of Ireland, has been knocked out of the tournament after losing to Canada 2-1 on Wednesday.

The defeat recorded by the Republic of Ireland against Canada made it their second loss after losing 1-0 to co-host Australia in their opening match.

The Girls in Green, as they are fondly called, are bottom of the table with zero points despite scoring their first goal in a major tournament.

The current standing in the Group B table has Nigeria at the summit with 4 points, followed by Canada with 4 points, then Australia with 3 points and the Republic of Ireland with 0 points.

Super Falcon’s chance of qualifying for the next round

The rule of qualification from the group stage states that the teams that finish first and second progress to the Round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

To progress to the Round of 16, the Super Falcons would need a minimum of 5 points.