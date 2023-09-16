World Photography Organization seeks entries to its annual photography awards

THE World Photography Organization invites applications for the yearly Sony World Photography Awards.

Four categories are available for participants to submit work for judging: professional, open, student, and young (photographers under 19).

A financial prize of US$25,000 will be given to the professional category winner, while US$5,000 will go to the open category winner.

All winners—including the young winner—will also get photo gear from Sony, a trophy, a diploma, and recognition in the international press. In addition to a black-tie ceremony in London, winners will be revealed online.

Professional, amateur and young photographers can submit their work to this contest.

The deadline for the student competition is November 30, while the youth and open contests date is January 5, 2024.

For the professional competition, the deadline is January 12, 2024.

All interested individuals can submit entries here