World Photography Organization seeks entries to its annual photography awards

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
Photo contest: Image by Caleb Oquendo via Pexel.
Photo contest: Image by Caleb Oquendo via Pexel.
Joshua Ovorumu
Joshua Ovorumu

THE World Photography Organization invites applications for the yearly Sony World Photography Awards. 

Four categories are available for participants to submit work for judging: professional, open, student, and young (photographers under 19).

A financial prize of US$25,000 will be given to the professional category winner, while US$5,000 will go to the open category winner.

All winners—including the young winner—will also get photo gear from Sony, a trophy, a diploma, and recognition in the international press. In addition to a black-tie ceremony in London, winners will be revealed online.

Professional, amateur and young photographers can submit their work to this contest.

The deadline for the student competition is November 30, while the youth and open contests date is January 5, 2024.

For the professional competition, the deadline is January 12, 2024.

All interested individuals can submit entries here

Joshua Ovorumu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

-Advertisement-

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.