WTO: Mobilise AU, EU leaders, others to get US to act rightly, Obiano tells Buhari

WILLIE Obiano, Governor of Anambra State, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to mobilise all African, European Union leaders and the rest of the world to get President Donal Trump to do the right in supporting the candidacy of Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Obiano, in a statement signed by Don Adinuba, Anambra State’s Commissioner for Information, said that President Buhari and other African leaders should immediately put into motion the machinery that would make the US do the right thing by supporting the most qualified and the most popular candidate for the WTO’s job.

He stated further that all that is needed by the Federal Government “is a great diplomatic offensive before the formal announcement of the winner on November 9.”

“The people and government of Anambra State, therefore, call upon President Muhammadu Buhari and other African leaders to immediately set in motion the machinery to get the United States to do the right thing by supporting the most qualified and the most popular candidate,” Obiano said.

“The Trump administration wants South Korean Trade Minister, Yoo Myung-hee, who has the support of only 55 nations, about 50 per cent of Okonjo-Iweala’s vote. It needs not to have its way.”

The Governor who cited the case of Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), said the US is always against Africans at the international stage.

“Earlier this year it opposed the re-election of Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, Nigeria’s former Minister of Agriculture and African Union’s choice, as the African Development Bank President based on unsubstantiated allegations like nepotism,” he said.

“It is difficult to understand why the Trump administration should be on a collision course with Africans on international assignments, acts like this help fuel criticism that the administration may not be free of racism.

“The people and government of Anambra State are of the opinion that President Buhari needs to do more to urgently mobilise not just African leaders, but also the EU and, indeed, the rest of the world to get the United States to do the right thing.”

The ICIR had reported on Thursday, how the United States said it is supporting Okonjo-Iweala’s counterpart and opponent, Yoo Myung-hee, Korean Trade Minister as the next WTO Director-General because she is “a bona fide trade expert who has distinguished herself during a 25-year career as a successful trade negotiator and trade policy maker.”

The US also stated that Yoo Myung-hee has all the skills necessary to be an effective leader of the organisation.

While stating that the WTO is facing a very difficult time because of the challenges confronting it, the US said it needs to be led by someone with trade experience to drive the reforms it needs.

“This is a very difficult time for the WTO and international trade. There have been no multilateral tariff negotiations in 25 years, the dispute settlement system has gotten out of control, and too few members fulfill basic transparency obligations. The WTO is badly in need of major reform. It must be led by someone with real, hands-on experience in the field,” the US said in a statement.

The Nigerian Government said on Thursday that it would continue to work with relevant stakeholders in the World Trade Organization to realize Nigeria’s dream of leading the international trade body.

Meanwhile, Okonjo-Iweala, despite the opposition from the US, has remained positive.

In a tweet Thursday, she expressed joy for the progress her WTO bid has made as she moves to the next step October 9.

“Happy for the success & continued progress of our @wto DG bid. Very humbled to be declared the candidate with the largest, broadest support among members & most likely to attract consensus. We move on to the next step on Nov 9, despite hiccups. We’re keeping the positivity going!” she said.