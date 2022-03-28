38.1 C
YIAGA establishes People’s Assembly to promote public deliberations in LGAs

Politics and Governance
Bankole Abe
YIAGA AFRICA
YIAGA-AFRICA. Photo Credit: Channels TV
THE Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA) says it has established an initiative known as People’s Assembly to promote public deliberations in local government areas.

The group, in a statement signed by Cynthia Mbamalu, Director of Programs, said Nigeria’s democracy is increasingly experiencing a decline in citizens’ trust in elected officials, political leaders and political parties.

“This has raised issues around the value of democracy, its ability to deliver the expected dividends and if governmental actions and policies truly reflect the people’s interest.

“Thus, as part of efforts to reignite faith in democracy and bridge the gap between citizens and the government, YIAGA Africa has commenced establishing the People’s Assembly to promote public deliberations at local government levels,” the statement said.

The statement added that YIAGA Africa has commenced engagement on People’s Assembly in three Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Sokoto and Lagos states.

The LGAs in Sokoto are Bodinga, Sokoto South and Wamakko.

The three LGAs in Lagos are Surulere, Kosofe and Ikeja.

According to the statement, in each LGA, interest groups including faith-based organisations, youth groups, persons with disabilities groups and women groups were randomly selected to deliberate on selected issues affecting the people.

The People’s Assembly is an initiative of Yiaga Africa under its Turn Up Democracy project to empower citizens with information and tools for civic engagement, thereby enhancing the quality of their participation in democratic processes at all levels.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

