Yobe North senatorial primary: APC to appeal decision despite Lawan’s acceptance of court judgment

NewsPolitics and Governance
Bankole Abe
Senate President Ahmed Lawan and Bashir Machina
THE All Progressives Congress (APC) will appeal the court judgment on the Yobe North Senatorial District primary despite Senate President Ahmad Lawan”s acceptance of the order affirming Bashir Machina as the party’s candidate.

In a statement, the chairman of the APC in Yobe State, Mohammed Gadaka, disclosed that the party would challenge the court’s decision.

“His Excellency Senator Ahmad Lawan is the bonafide APC candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District election, as recognised by the Sen. Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC.

“We are aware of the Wednesday, September 28, 2022, ruling of the Federal High Court in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, with respect to the forthcoming Yobe North Senatorial District election.

“However, we respectfully reject the decision of the President of the Senate, His Excellency Senator Ahmad Lawan, accepting the judgment of the court, which disqualified his candidature and participation in the election,” the party noted.

Gadaka said the state APC chapter has, nevertheless, decided to appeal the ruling “in the interest of Yobe State, Nigeria, and good governance.”

He stated, “We have a duty to protect and sustain Senator Ahmed Lawan’s twenty-three years exemplary sojourn as a lawmaker and his impeccable record of leadership and patriotism – and commitment to making Nigeria work.”

On Wednesday, September 28, a federal high court had directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Machina as the APC candidate for the senatorial district.

INEC had earlier released a list of candidates for the 2023 elections, but there was no candidate for APC in the senatorial district.

Lawan, reacting to the court judgment through a statement he issued on Thursday, said after consulting with his political associates, he had decided not to appeal it.

“Yesterday, Wednesday, 28th September 2022, the Federal High Court in Damaturu delivered judgment on the rightful candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District for the 2023 National Assembly elections.

“After due consultations with my political associates, supporters and well-wishers, I have decided not to appeal against the judgment. I accept the judgement,” he said.

He added that the judgment, having disqualified his candidature, he cannot participate in the 2023 elections.

Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

