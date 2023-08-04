25.3 C
Zambia’s head coach accused of sexual misconduct

Dotun OMISAKIN
THE head coach of Zambia, Bruce Mwape, has been accused of sexual assault over a player at the Women’s World Cup.

The ICIR had reported that Zambia is the only African side that failed to progress to the knock-out stage at the women’s world cup.

    According to a report by BBC, FIFA has waded into the action of investigating the official complaint it received about the sexual assault the Zambia head coach meted on one of his players.

    Mwape is accused of rubbing his hands over the chest of one of his players during a training session in New Zealand on 29 July.

    The BBC reports that the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) said “it has not received any such complaint” and it is a “surprise”.

    FAZ also noted that “All the training sessions for the Copper Queens (Zambia) were filmed by the FAZ media team and offer no such footage”.

     

     

