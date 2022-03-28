2023: Anybody above 70 seeking to become president is evil – Ortom

— 1 min read

ANYBODY above 70 years old who wants to become Nigeria’s president is an evil person, Benue State governor Samuel Ortom has said.

Ortom spoke while playing host to former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and governors Aminu Tambuwal and Bala Mohammed of Sokoto and Bauchi states, respectively, on Monday.

“If I may quote one of my brother governors, anybody who is above 70 years and is looking for president is an evil person who wants to ruin this country. He should desist,” Ortom said.

According to him, younger people with the capacity and knowledge of modern trends should be allowed to take over the leadership of the country.

The governor commended his guests who were in the state to consult with him on the consensus arrangement being proposed to trim down the number of presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“They are doing the right thing because divided we fall, united we stand. And I want to encourage them to continue this advocacy and understanding and not just within themselves but with other people.

“They have said they are visiting the other people including our Southern brothers who have indicated interest to be president of this country. Let us work together.

“As PDP, even as the opposition, we have set standards for the ruling party,” he added.

Ortom noted that the PDP is willing and ready to rescue and rebuild Nigeria.

Speaking of the presidential aspirants in the PDP, Ortom said, “Truly, look at these three gentlemen. Yesterday, we had another gentleman from Rivers State, Governor Wike who declared here in Benue State that he was going to seek the presidency.”