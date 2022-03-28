38.1 C
Abuja

2023: Anybody above 70 seeking to become president is evil – Ortom

News
Vincent Ufuoma
File Photo: Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State fielding questions from newsmen. Photo Credit: Premium Times
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

ANYBODY above 70 years old who wants to become Nigeria’s president is an evil person, Benue State governor Samuel Ortom has said.

Ortom spoke while playing host to former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and governors Aminu Tambuwal and Bala Mohammed of Sokoto and Bauchi states, respectively, on Monday.

“If I may quote one of my brother governors, anybody who is above 70 years and is looking for president is an evil person who wants to ruin this country. He should desist,” Ortom said.

According to him, younger people with the capacity and knowledge of modern trends should be allowed to take over the leadership of the country.

The governor commended his guests who were in the state to consult with him on the consensus arrangement being proposed to trim down the number of presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“They are doing the right thing because divided we fall, united we stand. And I want to encourage them to continue this advocacy and understanding and not just within themselves but with other people.

“They have said they are visiting the other people including our Southern brothers who have indicated interest to be president of this country. Let us work together.

- Advertisement -

“As PDP, even as the opposition, we have set standards for the ruling party,” he added.

Ortom noted that the PDP is willing and ready to rescue and rebuild Nigeria.

Speaking of the presidential aspirants in the PDP, Ortom said, “Truly, look at these three gentlemen. Yesterday, we had another gentleman from Rivers State, Governor Wike who declared here in Benue State that he was going to seek the presidency.”

Reporter at | Author Page
- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

FG moves to review trade policy, inaugurates committee

THE Federal Government on Monday inaugurated a committee set up to review Nigeria's trade...
Political Parties

CBN reacts as concerns trail Emefiele’s links to APC, presidential election

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said it is not aware of Godwin...
Politics and Governance

YIAGA establishes People’s Assembly to promote public deliberations in LGAs

THE Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA) says it has established an...
News

FG accuses PDP of plot to create confusion, heat up polity

THE Federal Government has raised the alarm over an alleged plan by the Peoples...
News

2023: I can remove APC from power, Wike says as he declares for president

RIVERS State governor Nyesom Wike has said he has all it takes to remove...
Advertisement

Most Read

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Complete list of newly elected APC national officers

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Award-winning Nigerian public servant installed as Rector of UK University

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Profile: Abdullahi Adamu emerges APC national chairman

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Bayelsa, Borno, Ekiti have least hospitals in Nigeria

I didn’t know NYSC exemption certificate issued to me was fake – Kemi Adeosun

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFG moves to review trade policy, inaugurates committee

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.