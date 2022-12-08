32.1 C
Abuja

2023: LP promises N80,000-N100,000 minimum wage for manual workers

Politics and GovernanceMy Agenda
Theophilus Adedokun
Labour Party of Nigeria
Labour Party of Nigeria
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Labour Party (LP) has said it will implement a minimum wage of N80,000-N100,000 for manual workers if it wins the presidential election in 2023.

The Deputy National Chairman of the party Ayo Olorunfemi disclosed this in an on Channels TV on Thursday, December 8.

Olorunfemi said the party is planning to implement a new minimum wage of between N80,000 to N100,000 for manual workers across the country.

“It depends on the nature of the job that would be given out. For instance, when you take a cursory look at the manual labourer out there, he does not take less than N2,500-N3,000 per day which is still not okay as far as the reward system is concerned. If you divide N3,000 by six hours, you will be talking about N500 per hour,” he said.

“So, when you benchmark that against what we have now, certainly, you would be talking of something within the range of N500-N1,000 per hour depending on the nature of work, and at the end of the day, someone can effectively say that he can make up to N4,000 in a day. And when you multiply N4,000 in a day by 20 or 25, we are talking about N80,000 or N100,000 in a month for somebody who works very hard.”

The Labour Party chieftain further stressed that the party would prioritize the security of life and properties to foster sustainable development in Nigeria.

“The first thing we are going to do is to make sure Nigeria is secure, without security there is no prosperity.”

- Advertisement -

He blamed the All Progressives Congress (APC) the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the high level of insecurity in the country and urged Nigerians to reject the two parties in the 2023 general elections.

Author profile
Theophilus Adedokun

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Nigerian doctors in the Diaspora move to address brain drain

NIGERIAN doctors in the Diaspora, under the aegis of Doctors for Change (DFC), have...
News

Driver dies as Makinde’s convoy crashes

A DRIVER reportedly died in a fatal crash involving the convoy of the Oyo...
Featured News

Corruption: Whistleblowers are victimized in Nigeria’s public sector – Coalition

THE Whistleblowing Advocacy Coalition (WAC) has said whistleblowers who report acts of corruption in...
News

3,050 illegal masts uncovered in Abuja

THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Department of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage (DOAS) has...
Crime

Police launch manhunt for woman who burnt parents in Lagos

THE Lagos State Police Command has launched a manhunt for a 52-year-old woman who...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNigerian doctors in the Diaspora move to address brain drain

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.