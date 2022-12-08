2023: LP promises N80,000-N100,000 minimum wage for manual workers

THE Labour Party (LP) has said it will implement a minimum wage of N80,000-N100,000 for manual workers if it wins the presidential election in 2023.

The Deputy National Chairman of the party Ayo Olorunfemi disclosed this in an on Channels TV on Thursday, December 8.

Olorunfemi said the party is planning to implement a new minimum wage of between N80,000 to N100,000 for manual workers across the country.

“It depends on the nature of the job that would be given out. For instance, when you take a cursory look at the manual labourer out there, he does not take less than N2,500-N3,000 per day which is still not okay as far as the reward system is concerned. If you divide N3,000 by six hours, you will be talking about N500 per hour,” he said.

“So, when you benchmark that against what we have now, certainly, you would be talking of something within the range of N500-N1,000 per hour depending on the nature of work, and at the end of the day, someone can effectively say that he can make up to N4,000 in a day. And when you multiply N4,000 in a day by 20 or 25, we are talking about N80,000 or N100,000 in a month for somebody who works very hard.”

The Labour Party chieftain further stressed that the party would prioritize the security of life and properties to foster sustainable development in Nigeria.

“The first thing we are going to do is to make sure Nigeria is secure, without security there is no prosperity.”

- Advertisement -

He blamed the All Progressives Congress (APC) the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the high level of insecurity in the country and urged Nigerians to reject the two parties in the 2023 general elections.