- Advertisement -
34.1 C
Abuja

2023: Yahaya Bello pays N100m APC nomination fee, picks forms Wednesday

Politics and GovernanceElections
Bankole Abe
Yahaya Bello
File photo
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

GOVERNOR Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Tuesday paid the sum of N100 million to purchase the forms to contest the 2023 presidential election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A statement signed by Director, Media and Publicity Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, Yemi Kolapo, said the governor paid for the expression of interest and nomination forms on Tuesday morning.

Bello is the first person to pay for the forms in the APC, according to the statement.

With the payment, Kolapo said the governor would, on Wednesday, April 27, pick his expression of interest and nomination forms.

“With the payment for the forms, Governor Bello’s teeming supporters should rest assured that he will be on the ballot in the 2023 presidential race.

“We are highly encouraged by the number of APC governors, leaders and stakeholders who have demonstrated their strong support for the candidacy of our principal.

“We reiterate that he is not known for betrayal. He is always very loyal to his own, and his priorities have always been Nigeria.

- Advertisement -

“Though the race officially begins now, it is on record that Governor Bello has consistently been at the forefront of the contest. He has demonstrated this again by being the first to pay for the forms.

“We have no doubt that our tested and trusted National Working Committee (NWC) members will put the interest of the party and that of Nigeria first in their activities around the process that will throw up the next flag bearer of the APC,” Kolapo said in the statement.

According to the statement, the last few months have witnessed persistent calls by different youth, women, and professional groups across Nigeria for the Kogi State governor to contest for the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

With Jonathan Zwingina as the Chairman of the Hope ’23 Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation and Hafsat Abiola-Costello as the Director-General, the Kogi governor is set win the election in 2023, the statement added.

The ICIR had reported that Bello officially declared his intention to run for president in the 2023 general elections on April 2.

He has promised to create more millionaires in the country if elected president.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Banking and Finance

CBN grants Airtel full super agent licence

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (‘CBN’) has granted Airtel Mobile Commerce Nigeria Ltd, a...
Conflict and Security

DSS warns of plot to attack worship, relaxation centres

THE Department of State Services (DSS) has warned of a plot by criminal elements...
Politics and Governance

2023: Sowore says it will be wrong to cede presidency to South-East

SAHARA Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore has faulted calls for the presidency to be ceded...
Media Opportunities

EJN offers grants to cover marine crisis in Mediterranean Sea

Earth Journalism Network (EJN), With support from the Adessium Foundation,  is offering grants to selected...
Judiciary

Supreme Court nullifies Andy Uba’s participation in Anambra guber poll

THE Supreme Court has nullified the participation of Andy Uba, the candidate of the...
Advertisement

Most Read

INSIDE STORY: How NFF sold ‘N120m worth ticketing’ right at N5m for Nigeria–Ghana return...

Living with ghosts (I) : Life after encounter with police brutality in Bayelsa state

Electricity consumers should not purchase, repair transformers, others – FCCPC

The ICIR offers health reporting fellowship

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian mum, Chrisland Schools clash over alleged rape of pupil during Dubai games

2023: Adama, CEO accused of multi-million naira investment fraud, allegedly eyes National Assembly

Orlando Julius, Nigeria’s Afrobeat pioneer, lived for his art

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCBN grants Airtel full super agent licence

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.