2023: Yahaya Bello pays N100m APC nomination fee, picks forms Wednesday

GOVERNOR Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Tuesday paid the sum of N100 million to purchase the forms to contest the 2023 presidential election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A statement signed by Director, Media and Publicity Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, Yemi Kolapo, said the governor paid for the expression of interest and nomination forms on Tuesday morning.

Bello is the first person to pay for the forms in the APC, according to the statement.

With the payment, Kolapo said the governor would, on Wednesday, April 27, pick his expression of interest and nomination forms.

“With the payment for the forms, Governor Bello’s teeming supporters should rest assured that he will be on the ballot in the 2023 presidential race.

“We are highly encouraged by the number of APC governors, leaders and stakeholders who have demonstrated their strong support for the candidacy of our principal.

“We reiterate that he is not known for betrayal. He is always very loyal to his own, and his priorities have always been Nigeria.

“Though the race officially begins now, it is on record that Governor Bello has consistently been at the forefront of the contest. He has demonstrated this again by being the first to pay for the forms.

“We have no doubt that our tested and trusted National Working Committee (NWC) members will put the interest of the party and that of Nigeria first in their activities around the process that will throw up the next flag bearer of the APC,” Kolapo said in the statement.

According to the statement, the last few months have witnessed persistent calls by different youth, women, and professional groups across Nigeria for the Kogi State governor to contest for the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

With Jonathan Zwingina as the Chairman of the Hope ’23 Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation and Hafsat Abiola-Costello as the Director-General, the Kogi governor is set win the election in 2023, the statement added.

The ICIR had reported that Bello officially declared his intention to run for president in the 2023 general elections on April 2.

He has promised to create more millionaires in the country if elected president.