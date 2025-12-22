2025 in review: social media moments Nigerians couldn’t stop talking about

IN 2025, Nigeria’s social media was alive with viral moments, ranging from celebrity news and sports triumphs to humanitarian crises and political developments.

This report highlights the some of the most talked-about events of the year.

Achalugo nickname trend

The nickname “Achalugo,” popularised by the YouTube film Love in Every Word, emerged as a major social media trend, spilling into skits, songs and couple endearments across digital platforms. The trend, which also revived the use of Igbo praise names such as “Odogwu” and “Achalugo,” dominated conversations on social media at the start of the year, sparking widespread engagement and reactions.

Rooted in Igbo culture, Odogwu and Achalugo are traditional praise and endearment names often used to express admiration, affection and respect. Their renewed popularity in the film resonated with audiences, turning the expressions into viral terms of endearment used by couples and content creators alike.

State of emergency in Rivers State

In March 2025, President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State following prolonged political turbulence in the state. The president blamed both Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for allowing the crisis to escalate.

The state of emergency, which lasted six months, led to the appointment of Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas as administrator of the state. Following the expiration of the emergency rule, President Tinubu announced its termination, paving the way for Governor Fubara to resume office

Super Falcons’ WAFCON win

The Super Falcons’ stunning 3–2 comeback victory to secure their 10th continental title ignited national pride, drawing widespread praise and cash rewards from President Bola Tinubu and other Nigerians following their triumph at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

According to The ICIR, Nigeria’s Super Falcons clinched their 10th African title in the final of the 2024 WAFCON in Rabat, Morocco, producing a remarkable comeback to defeat the host nation. The prize money sparked widespread debate, particularly because the president announced it in dollars.

Akpabio and Natasha drama

In 2025, a senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s confrontation with Senate President Godswill Akpabio sparked intense national debate around politics, gender, and accountability. The dispute followed her suspension from the Senate for six months amid a sexual harassment petition she filed against Akpabio, an action taken despite court orders restraining the Senate.

During the suspension, Akpoti-Uduaghan was barred from speaking to the media on the matter and maintained that she was denied a fair hearing before the Senate imposed the sanction. The controversy later expanded to include moves for a constituency recall.

Six months later, she was reinstated in the Senate after the expiration of her suspension, following months of legal battles and public exchanges with Akpabio. The ICIR reported that the suspension, which was ordered after she rejected the reassignment of her seat, stripped her of her salary, aides’ pay, and other legislative benefits.

Hilda Baci’s jollof record

Hilda Baci trended online after cooking a 8,780-kilogram pot of jollof rice to set a Guinness World Record.

The ICIR reported that the Guinness World Record holder successfully completed the ambitious feat of cooking the world’s largest pot of Nigerian jollof rice, overcoming a dramatic setback when the giant custom-made pot collapsed during the weighing process at the venue.

Political party defections

In 2025, Nigeria’s political landscape witnessed heightened instability as party loyalties shifted, with politicians crossing party lines in pursuit of strategic advantage and political influence. In the second quarter of the year, The ICIR reported on several high-profile politicians who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) between January and June 2025.

In October alone, The ICIR reported that six lawmakers from Enugu and Plateau states defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) to the APC and other parties, moves widely seen as efforts to secure political advantage ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Nigeria designated ‘Country of Particular Concern’ by US

In November 2025, the United States reissued Nigeria’s classification as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) under the International Religious Freedom Act, citing ongoing systemic violations of religious freedom. The designation, first assigned under former President Donald Trump in 2020, quickly trended online and became a major subject of debate, particularly on X, where it sparked widespread controversy, including claims of a “Christian genocide.”

According to The ICIR, the renewed focus on Nigeria followed the introduction of a bill by US Senator Ted Cruz aimed at protecting what he described as “persecuted” Christians in the country. The bill was prompted by reports of killings in Plateau, Benue, and Kwara states, which further intensified public discourse.

Critics, however, argued that the violence is not limited to Christians, noting that Muslims have also been targeted in attacks on their communities and places of worship.

Mass killings and kidnappings

In 2025, attacks across several Nigerian states, including Plateau, Benue, and Kwara, emerged as a troubling trend, with widespread fatalities and abductions reported throughout the year.

The attacks became a major subject of conversation on social media, fuelling debates that eventually tied into claims of a “Christian genocide” in Nigeria. The ICIR notes that these incidents reflect a recurring pattern of violence in Plateau State, highlighting persistent security challenges that shaped much of 2025.

2Baba, Annie & Natasha saga + Ned-Regina separation

The personal lives of Nigerian celebrities also took centre stage on social media, sparking widespread speculation, debates, and viral conversations.

Music icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, was embroiled in another marital controversy following his separation from former wife Annie Macaulay. His current marriage to Natasha Osawaru, a member of the Edo State House of Assembly, made headlines after reports of family interference, personal altercations, and a reported UK arrest emerged. Social media was flooded with reactions after a public argument between 2Baba and Natasha in a UK mall, which later escalated during a heated live-stream hosted by media personality Daddy Freeze. In response, Idibia broke his silence, urging fans to “cease fire” amid concerns over threats to his pregnant wife.

Similarly, the separation of Ned Nwoko, billionaire businessman and politician, and Regina Daniels, Nollywood actress kept fans engaged, with speculation about the reasons behind their split and the implications for their families.

School abductions

The spate of school abductions in Nigeria sparked widespread outrage and intense discussion across social media platforms. Terrorists stormed Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, abducting 26 female students in the early hours of the night. In a separate incident, Mary’s Private Catholic Primary/Secondary School in Papiri, Niger State, saw 253 students and 12 staff members kidnapped, one of the largest school abductions in the state in recent years.

The abducted students and staff were later released after several nights of negotiations with the Federal Government of Nigeria, but the incidents generated a flurry of online debates, trending hashtags, and calls for stronger security measures. The ICIR reported the incidents, highlighting the recurring security challenges facing schools in Nigeria. Read the reports here and here .

