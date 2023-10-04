Over 4,000 people died in road crashes in 9 months – NBS

Data by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have shown that between July 2022 and March 2023, 4,525 people were killed in various road accidents.

A breakdown of the data shows that 1,476 were killed between July and September 2022, 1,608 died between October and December 2022, and 1,441 died between January and March 2023.

Also, by gender, 3,649 casualties were male, while 876 deaths were female.

In Q3 (Quarter three) 2022, the states with the highest number of fatalities were Kaduna (164 deaths), the Federal Capital Territory (109 deaths), Ogun (102 deaths) and Bauchi (94 deaths).

In Q4 2022, the states with the highest number of fatalities were Kaduna (142 deaths), the FCT (127 deaths), Niger (96 deaths) and Kano (94 deaths).

Meanwhile, in Q1 2023, the states with the highest fatalities were Kaduna and Bauchi, with 139 deaths apiece, Ogun with 113, and FCT with 100.

NBS said that according to data provided by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the number of road traffic injuries within the nine months was 27,829, while the number of vehicles affected was 14,923.

Breakdown by geo-political regions

In Q3 2022, the North-Central recorded the highest number of crashes with 1,169, followed by the South-West with 872, while the South-East had the lowest with 185.

Similarly, the North-Central recorded the highest number of casualties with 3,086, followed by the North-West with 2,608, while the South-South recorded the least with 520.

In Q4 2022, the North-Central recorded the highest number of crashes with 1,247, followed by the South-West with 862, while the South-South had the least with 207.

The North-Central recorded the highest number of casualties with 3,536, followed by the North-West with 2,855, while the South-South had the least with 638.

However, in Q1 2023, the North-Central recorded the highest number of crashes with 973, followed by the South-West with 678, while the South-South had the least with 122.

The North-Central recorded the highest number of casualties with 2,928, followed by the North-West with 2,323, while the South-South recorded the least with 464.