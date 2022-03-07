Abba Kyari’s co-defendants plead guilty to NDLEA charges

— 1 min read

SUSPENDED Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari was on Monday arraigned alongside six others before an Abuja Federal High Court in Abuja over an eight-count charge bordering on conspiracy, obstruction, dealing in cocaine and other related offenses.

Those charged with Kyari by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) are Sunday Ubua, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba, John Nuhu, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne.

Another accused person, John Umoru, is at large.

Kyari denied the charges but two co-defendants – Umeibe and Ezenwanne – pleaded guilty.

Umeibe and Ezenwanne were alleged to have unlawfully imported 21.35kg of cocaine on or about January 25, 2022, at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, an offense contrary to and punishable under section 11(a) of the NDLEA Act, CAP N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Kyari was declared wanted by the NDLEA, and later arrested, for allegedly engaging in drug trafficking.

The ICIR reported that the Federal Government has approved the request by the United States to extradite Kyari over his alleged link to a $1.1million wire fraud involving Abass Ramon, aka Hushpuppi.