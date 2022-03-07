37.9 C
Abuja

Abba Kyari’s co-defendants plead guilty to NDLEA charges

News
Bankole Abe
Abba Kyari
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

SUSPENDED Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari was on Monday arraigned alongside six others before an Abuja Federal High Court in Abuja over an eight-count charge bordering on conspiracy, obstruction, dealing in cocaine and other related offenses.

Those charged with Kyari by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) are Sunday Ubua, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba, John Nuhu, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne.

READ ALSO:

NDLEA files charges against Abba Kyari after commencement of extradition process

NDLEA charges may hinder Kyari’s extradition

Abba Kyari: Our officers did not work with drug cartels, NDLEA replies police

Another accused person, John Umoru, is at large.

- Advertisement -

Kyari denied the charges but two co-defendants – Umeibe and Ezenwanne – pleaded guilty.

Umeibe and Ezenwanne were alleged to have unlawfully imported 21.35kg of cocaine on or about January 25, 2022, at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, an offense contrary to and punishable under section 11(a) of the NDLEA Act, CAP N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Kyari was declared wanted by the NDLEA, and later arrested, for allegedly engaging in drug trafficking.

The ICIR reported that the Federal Government has approved the request by the United States to extradite Kyari over his alleged link to a $1.1million wire fraud involving Abass Ramon, aka Hushpuppi.

Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

APC in fresh crisis over position of caretaker chairman

FRESH crisis has erupted in the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the position of...
Politics and Governance

APC caretaker committee denies reports of Buni’s sack

THE All Progressive Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) on Monday denied reports...
News

FG opposes recruitment of Nigerian volunteers as mercenaries in Ukraine

THE Federal Government has kicked against recruitment of Nigerian volunteers as mercenaries by Ukraine...
News

IWMF offers Elizabeth Neuffer Fellowship

THE International Women's Media Foundation (IWMF) is accepting applications for the Elizabeth Neuffer Fellowship. The Elizabeth Neuffer...
News

Abba Kyari’s co-defendants plead guilty to NDLEA charges

SUSPENDED Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari was on Monday arraigned alongside six others before...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Tinubu: Illnesses associated with shaky hands

Why we volunteer to fight in Ukraine

Opportunities for Nigerian traders as crude, wheat, palm oil prices skyrocket

Finally, Buhari departs for medicals in London

Taraba: Consultants resign, shun new equipment at FMC Jalingo for overseas jobs

Putin gives conditions for ending Ukraine offensive

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Nigeria, a country with too many sovereigns

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCondemnation trails NASS’ rejection of Diaspora voting bill
Next articleIWMF offers Elizabeth Neuffer Fellowship

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.