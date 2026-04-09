Abducted Kwara women, children beg governor, FG for rescue after 2 months in captivity

THE 176 women and children who were kidnapped in Kwara State in February have again begged the state and federal government to rescue them from their captors’ hands.

The abductees were whisked away by terrorists during attacks on Woro and Kososo communities in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State on February 3.

They made the appeal for their release in a viral video published by Sahara Reporters on Thursday, April 9, two months after they were abducted by armed attackers suspected to be linked to a Boko Haram faction operating in the region.

The violent raid that led to their abduction left over 100 residents dead, including traditional and religious leaders in the affected communities.

In the latest footage, the victims, mostly women and children, appeared visibly exhausted and distressed. Many were seen wearing soiled clothes as they stood closely together under tense conditions while being addressed by armed men.

In the video, several of the abducted persons were seen responding to questions from the armed group as they begged for their safety.

“This is our last opportunity”

One of the victims, a young woman, who spoke in English, appealed to government authorities and religious leaders for their immediate intervention.

“Dear Muslim sisters and brothers, we are here today. We are the people who were kidnapped from Woro, Kaiama Local Government Area on February 3. Today is April 8. Please, we are begging you, this is the last opportunity they gave us,” she said.

She pleaded for urgent rescue, noting the presence of vulnerable individuals among the captives.

“We have small children with us and we have some people with pregnancies. Please, assist us. Those who are here, some people with anaemia, please, help us.

“We are begging you. This is the last opportunity that we have, and they teach us the things that we do not know at home, like Tawheedi (the oneness of Allah). We lacked Tawheedi at home even though those people at home know that we lacked Tawheedi. But we are here, they teach us everything, and we understand everything.

Another female victim, speaking in Yoruba, also appealed for help, directing her message to both Kwara and Oyo State governments.

“They are feeding us and teaching us religion. All the things we don’t know, all the gaps in our religion were being filled. But we need help because this is the last chance they gave us,” she said.

Other captives, speaking in Nupe language, echoed similar pleas, all urging authorities to intervene and ensure their release.

“We have indoctrinated them”

Speaking in Hausa in the background of the video, one of the terrorists confirmed responsibility for the abduction, claiming the captives had been ‘indoctrinated’ and exposed to teachings since their capture.

“We are the ones who kidnapped the people of Woro and Kososo,” the terrorist said. “We have indoctrinated them and changed their way of life from what they knew before their abduction.”

He added that the victims were allowed to speak as part of what he described as a final opportunity to reach authorities.

Not the first plea

However, this was not the first time the women would be begging for freedom.

On April 2, the 176 women and children were also seen in a viral video begging for their freedom after the government failed to rescue them.

According to a report by Sahara Reporters, which quoted a community source, the bandits are demanding over N3 billion for the release of the victims.