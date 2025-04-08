Acting VCs, Rectors, must resign before seeking permanent roles—FG

THE Federal Government has barred acting Vice Chancellors, Rectors, and Provosts from applying for substantive leadership positions in their institutions unless they resign from their current acting roles.

The directive, contained in a circular dated April 28, 2025 and signed by the Ministry of Education Director, Press and Public Relations Boriowo Folasade, noted that the new policy is aimed at eliminating the unfair advantage acting heads often wield during selection processes.

According to the circular, anyone serving in the capacity of an acting Vice Chancellor, Rector, or Provost shall not be eligible to apply for the substantive position while still holding the acting appointment.

The government mandated that to be eligible for appointment into any of these principal offices, an acting head must voluntarily step aside before the end of their non-renewable six-month acting tenure.

“This policy has become necessary following a pattern of undue advantage observed over the years, where officers serving in acting capacities often leverage their positions to influence appointment outcomes, thereby compromising the fairness and transparency of the selection process.

“To eliminate this practice, ensure a level playing field for all qualified candidates, and strengthen institutional governance, the policy stipulates that any officer serving in an acting capacity as Vice Chancellor, Rector, or Provost shall not be eligible to apply for the substantive position while still holding the acting appointment. However, in the interest of fairness, such officers may choose to recuse themselves from their acting positions before the expiration of their non-renewable six-month tenure, thereby becoming eligible to apply for the substantive roles,” the circular read in part.

The circular further noted that the policy is intended to complement the existing 2013 Federal Guidelines, along with all other extant regulations on the Appointment of Vice Chancellors, Rectors, and Provosts.

“Governing Councils, Managements, and relevant stakeholders are hereby requested to ensure strict compliance with the new directive. For clarity and ease of implementation, the policy document is enclosed as Annex I, while the 2013 Guidelines are enclosed as Annex II,” it added.

The ICIR reports that this move followed widespread allegations that some acting heads use their positions to manipulate internal systems, intimidate competitors, and influence the appointment process in their favour.

Over the years, critics have described the system as skewed, giving incumbents undue access to resources and decision-makers that tilt outcomes before the selection process even begins.

In October 2024, UNIZIK’s Governing Council appointed Professor Bernard Odoh as the university’s seventh substantive Vice-Chancellor. However, this appointment was marred by allegations of procedural irregularities and concerns about Odoh’s academic credentials.

The Federal Ministry of Education nullified the appointment, citing breaches in the selection process and discrepancies in Odoh’s professorship claims.

Subsequently, President Bola Tinubu dissolved the university’s Governing Council over the controversy. ​

Similarly, UNIABUJA faced turmoil in late 2024 during the appointment of its Vice-Chancellor. The Governing Council’s selection of Professor Aisha Maikudi was contested by some senate members and council members, who alleged that the selection process was manipulated to favor Maikudi.

Some university senior officials had accused the governing council of favouring Maikudi, alleging that she lacked the required years of experience necessary for the position of vice-chancellor.

Consequently, Tinubu sacked her and dissolved the institution’s governing council.