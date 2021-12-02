33.1 C
Abuja

AFRICMIL presents report of five-year survey on whistleblowing policy in Nigeria

News
Niyi OYEDEJI
Dignitaries present at the event
Dignitaries present at the event

Related

2mins read

THE African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL) on Wednesday, presented to the public, the report of a survey on five years of whistleblowing policy in Nigeria.

In his welcome address, the AFRICMIL coordinator, Chido Onumah, stated that the survey was made possible with the support of The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, which birthed the project tagged Corruption Anonymous (CORA).

READ ALSO:

ICIR Dialogue seeks ways for Nigerian media to promote public accountability despite challenge

He added that the project was designed to mobilise citizens to key into the whistleblowing policy, which the Nigerian government announced in December 2016 as a mechanism for fighting corruption in the country.

“This month marks five years since the introduction of the whistleblowing policy. To assess its performance over this period, AFRICMIL commissioned a survey in July targeting 7000 respondents in six states across the six geopolitical zones as well as in Abuja.

“The survey involved key informant interviews with revenue-generating MDAs, anti-graft agencies, media, civil society groups and other stakeholders. It also featured online respondents from the public, including professionals, youths, students, academic institutions, artisans, market women, religious leaders and organized labour.”

- Advertisement -

Speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary, Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti Corruption PACAC, Prof. Sadiq Isah Radda, decried the attitude of Nigerians towards reporting corruption cases, urging them to get involved in order to contribute their own quota to the development of the country.

“The problem of corruption is human and therefore it requires human efforts to eliminate it. We started the issue of whistleblowing believing that our anti-graft agencies cannot be everywhere but the people who perpetrate corruption are everywhere in the country. Therefore somebody has to say something is going wrong somewhere for the authorities to take action.

“Since the business idea of whistleblowing began, we have realised some problems by people who want to blow the whistle. I have always said that we must be willing to pay the price for doing what is good, including losing our lives.”

Radda also challenged anti-corruption advocates in the country to focus on humanitarian interventions, adding that there is a lot of corruption going on in the distribution of relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

After resignation, former Commissioner’s house marked for demolition in Enugu

Also present at the event were representatives of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices & Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

Overview of the survey report

- Advertisement -

The findings from the survey revealed that an overwhelming majority (98.2%) of Nigerians perceived corruption as a serious problem and menace in the country.

It also revealed that one-quarter of the respondents are willing to report any form of corrupt practices while three out of four respondents have stopped reporting cases of looted funds due to nepotism, fear and other challenges.

The report findings also revealed that legislative protection and monetary reward for whistleblowers were considered key motivators for potential whistleblowers.

It also revealed that one out of every four Nigerians is somewhat satisfied with the available channel for reporting corrupt practices.

Niyi Oyedeji
Website

'Niyi works with The ICIR as an investigative reporter and fact-checker. You can shoot him an email via [email protected] You can as well follow him on Twitter via @niyi_oyedeji.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Big Investigation

Investigation: Gov. Okowa Government, House of Assembly in a multi-billion naira scandal (PART 1)

By Markson ISAAC Although Delta state government officials denied complicity in financial irregularities, and extra-budgetary...
Elections

Direct primaries: INEC rules out government funding for political parties

THE INDEPENDENT National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ruled out government funding for political parties...
Media Opportunities

Scripps Howard Foundation offers fellowship

THE Scripps Howard Foundation in conjunction with the Scripps Washington Bureau/Newsy and the Texas...
News

How Okada riders cause disability, promote crime in Lagos

Lagos is Nigeria’s commercial centre. With a population of over 14 million persons, the...
News

AFRICMIL presents report of five-year survey on whistleblowing policy in Nigeria

THE African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL) on Wednesday, presented to the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCourt orders SSS to allow Kanu maximum possible comfort in custody
Next articleHow Okada riders cause disability, promote crime in Lagos

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.