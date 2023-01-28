Again, INEC extends PVC collection deadline

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the deadline for collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) by one week.

INEC extended the deadline for the collection of PVCs from January 29 to February 5.

National Commissioner for Information Festus Okoye announced the extension in a statement on Saturday, January 28.

According to the statement, the move followed a meeting of INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

“Arising from reports from the various States and discussions with Resident Electoral Commissioners, the Commission has decided to further extend PVC collection in all its Local Government Offices nationwide by an additional one week. The ongoing collection of PVCs nationwide will therefore continue and end on 5th February 2023.

“This is the second time the Commission is extending PVC collection nationwide, and this will be the last extension of the exercise. The collection period has further been extended by an additional two hours and will start at 9 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. daily, including Saturdays and Sundays,” the statement said.

The Commission urged Nigerians who are yet to pick their PVCs to do so.

“The Commission once again salutes the patience and doggedness of citizens,” the statement added.

The Commission said it would continue to take action on all reported cases of shady behaviour during the PVC collection exercise.

It added that it would ensure that no Nigerian was adversely affected and that everyone with a valid registration had the opportunity to pick up their PVCs.

INEC had earlier extended the deadline for the collection of PVCs from January 22 to January 29.