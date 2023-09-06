Again, NPFL board shifts 23/24 season kickoff date, mum on resumption

Sports
Dotun OMISAKIN
Dotun OMISAKIN

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Board has postponed the league’s re-scheduled kickoff for the 2023/2023 season.

The decision followed an initial postponement of the kickoff date from August 26th to September 9th.

No date has been fixed for the kickoff.

According to the chief operating officer, Davidson Owumi, the league’s commencement date was shifted due to the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) billed for Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

“We need to have members focus on the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), which holds in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State,” he said.

The CEO cleared that various stakeholders unanimously decided to postpone the league body.

“We have everything set for the kickoff in Ibadan on Saturday, but following representations from multiple stakeholders and more cogent is the complex logistics involved in having our Chairman and Clubs leadership travel from Ibadan to Uyo,” he said.

He said the postponement had been communicated to the clubs so they could stand down travel plans” already made.

“Note, therefore, that there will be no flag-off game this Saturday, September 9, as originally planned,” he said, stressing that a new kickoff date would be communicated in a few days.

Dotun OMISAKIN

