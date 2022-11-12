Again, Obi cautions supporters against attacking others

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has again urged his supporters to desist from attacking others and using derogatory words.

Obi made this call on his official Twitter handle following his recent visit to Makurdi, Benue State capital.

The ICIR had earlier reported in July that the presidential candidate appealed to his supporters to refrain from attacking people with different views on the 2023 presidential election.

This is as many individuals express concerns over how supporters of the candidate, especially on social media, hurl insults at anybody who does not seem to be on the same page with them.

The presidential candidate expressed dissatisfaction over how one of his supporters called the governor of the state Samuel Ortom, a “deceit.”

“I called on the Labour Party faithfuls, especially candidates at all levels, including my supporters, to desist from name calling or derogating anyone, groups of persons or religions,” the tweet reads.

“Nigeria has very huge problems and is currently at risk of implosion from economic hardship and insecurity. The focus, therefore, should be on how to deal with deleterious consequences of a tanking economy, pervasive insecurity and the many challenges that the nation is contending with, rather than degenerating into name calling. Specifically, during our recent campaign in Benue, a candidate referred to the Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom, as a “deceit.” That is totally unacceptable to us.

“The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, remain a very patriotic Nigerian, who has always spoken for the best interest of his people and Nigeria in general. We all have our shortcomings, I have mine, and so do others. But, we should not refer to people in such derogatory manner.”

He urged his supporters to focus on running an issue-based campaign, and unite with everyone to build a better Nigeria.