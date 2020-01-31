Aisha Buhari, Patience Jonathan, others revive history in remembrance of Maryam Babangida

Advertisement

TEN years after her demise, Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari and other former first ladies on Thursday night in Abuja converged to remember Maryam Babangida, former first lady and founder of Better Life for Rural Women programme.

The late Maryam Babangida was popular during her life as the initiator of the women empowerment programme which has improved the lives of women across Nigeria over the years

At the event that was tagged ‘’mother of the nation revived 2020,’’ Aisha Buhari was joined by former first lady, Patience Jonathan, Aisha Babangida, daughter of the late first lady and Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of Vice President.

Aisha Buhari lauded late Maryam Babangida and her legacies stating that former first ladies should continue to explore avenues for sharing their experiences with the hopes that it would enhance the programmes of the future first ladies as well as shape the future of the younger generations.

She further explained that the arm chair discussion and the experience sharing by the first ladies were quite interesting and inspiring.

Advertisement

The former first ladies commended the effort of Aisha Babangida and her siblings for putting the event together and honouring their mother’s memory.

In attendance were former first ladies of Nigeria, Victoria Ironsi, Victoria Gowon, Ajoke Mohammed, Abubakar, Turia Yaradua, Patience Jonathan and wife of first Nigerian president.

Maryam Babangida was the wife of General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, who was Nigeria’s head of state between 1985 and 1993. She died in December 2009 after a protracted cervical cancer.