Ajayi, Ondo Deputy Governor re-appoints sacked aides as personal assistants

AGBOOLA Ajayi, the embattled deputy governor of Ondo state has reappointed his aides sacked by Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of the state, as his personal assistants.

Babatope Okeowo, Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy governor, revealed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said all aides sacked by the governor have been appointed as personal aides ‘in the mean time’.

The deputy governor advised all reappointed aides to return all Ondo State Government properties in their disposal within 24 hours.

Ajayi further noted he would speak about all pending issues between him and Akeredolu at the appropriate time.

Akeredolu had earlier sacked all aides attached to the deputy governor and his wife on Tuesday following Ajayi’s defection to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) few days ago.

Meanwhile, in another statement, Okeowo alleged that the governor and some members of the State House of Assembly were plotting to illegally remove the deputy governor from office.

According to the statement, Akeredolu has moved to impeach his deputy by offering bribe to the tune of N10 million to each member of the Assembly.

He added that the Ondo State House of Assembly complex has been besieged by men of the Nigeria Police, while non complying members to the impeachment were being prevented from entering the complex.