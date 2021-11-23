33 C
Abuja

Akeredolu imposes curfew on Ikare community

Bankole Abe
Rotimi Akeredolu

1min read

ONDO State State governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has imposed a 24- hour curfew on the Ikare community in Ondo state. The curfew is due to a clash between two traditional rulers in the community.

The dispute is between the Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadiri Saliu Momoh and Owa Ale of Ikare, Oba Adeleke Adedoyin.

The crisis in Ikare Akoko is an age-long quarrel between the Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadiri Saliu Momoh and Owa Ale of Ikare, Oba Adeleke Adedoyin over who is superior.
.
An eyewitness said that trouble started last weekend when the Olukare wanted to celebrate the annual Ikare day.

To disrupt the celebration, the source said residents in the Okorun quarters of Ijare launched attacks on residents in Okoja quarters, which resulted in chaos.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation Donald Ojogo said the curfew was imposed based on security reports and reliable intelligence from the situation in the affected community.

He said the security agencies had been directed to ensure full enforcement of the curfew.

Ojogo described the situation as unacceptable and confirmed some lives have been lost as a result of the crisis.

