Akeredolu signs anti-open grazing bill into law

This was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Ondo State Donald Ojogo, on Tuesday.

Ojogo said that the move was in line with the resolution of the Southern Governors’ Forum at its last meeting in Lagos, where September 1st was set as the deadline for governors in the region to sign the Anti-Open Grazing Bill into law.

According to him, the law was aimed at stemming needless skirmishes, conflicts, and infractions in Ondo State.

He noted that law was not targeted at any ethnic group but to engender a more cordial, mutually benefiting relationship amongst residents of the state irrespective of ethnicity, religion or creed.

While calling on residents of the state to take ample advantage of this law to enhance their socio-economic well being, Ojogo noted, “compliance shall be given the utmost attention.”

“Government shall pursue with vigour, through lawful means, to ensure strict compliance.

“In this regard, details of the new Law shall be made available to the public for proper information, more depth of understanding on contents as well as other relevant areas,” he said.

On July 2, 2021, the bill was passed by Ondo House of Assembly as a part of moves to solve the issue of insecurity, rearing, and grazing livestock in the state.

Ten states, including Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa, Ebonyi and Abia have all met the September 1st deadline agreed by the governors in July.

Delta, Lagos, Akwa-Ibom and Enugu all have their bills yet to be debated by their respective houses of assemblies, while Edo, Anambra and Imo have not indicated any interest in introducing the bill.

Author



Vincent UFUOMA