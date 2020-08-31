Akin Abayomi, Lagos Commissioner for Health tests negative for COVID-19

PROFESSOR AKIN Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, has tested negative for coronavirus disease.

This was disclosed by Gboyega Akosile, Chief Press Secretary to Governor of Lagos State.

Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State, had on August 24 disclosed that Abayomi who has been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 in the state had tested positive to the disease.

“Subsequent to close contact with persons feeling unwell and testing positive for the COVID-19 infection, the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has tested positive for the virus,” Omotoso had said.

Omotoso further said that although, the commissioner was asymptomatic but has proceeded on 14-day self-isolation since he became aware of his status.

“Professor Abayomi became aware of his status following the required testing protocol of contact tracing procedures. However, he is doing well with no symptoms,” it said.

But Akosile announced Monday morning that Abayomi has tested negative for COVI-19.

“Flash: Lagos State Commissioner of Health @ProfAkinAbayomi has tested negative for COVID-19 and would be returning to his full duties soon. The incident commander @jidesanwoolu is excited about the news of Prof. Abayomi’s recovery,” he wrote.