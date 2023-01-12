Akwa Ibom government starves state Fire Service of funds

By Ima Archibong

Digging into Akwa Ibom’s budget for 7 years (2015-2017), Inspiration FM’s senior correspondent, IMA DEM establishes that there is a noticeable pattern in the budget for the state Fire Service’s capital projects.

A visit to the Fire Headquarters will give you the creeps, as there is a reflection of outright neglect of this very important Government establishment saddled with the responsibility of responding to fire emergencies and other disasters in Akwa Ibom.

Listen to the report here AMID FIRE EMERGENCIES, AKWA IBOM GOVERNMENT STARVES FIRE SERVICE OF FUNDS!

For the 7-year period, facilities, Fire fighting equipment and gears were consistently budgeted for, a facility like the Water hydrant and Elevated Project resurfaces every year.

In spite of how critical the water hydrant is to the functionality of the Fire agency, there hasn’t been release of funds for it.

There is an obvious need to improve the state of the Fire Service in Akwa Ibom, considering that without the presence of the Federal Fire Service, the situation would have been more dire.

Akwa Ibom’s state Fire Service Public Relations Officer, Emmanuel Udofia says 99 per cent of Fire outbreaks in Uyo are tackled with the Federal Fire service doing most of the work because they have more capacity.

Despite the capacity shown by the Federal Fire Service, Ofonmbuk Nelson, the parastatal’s Commandant and 2IC in Akwa Ibom, says their operations are hampered due to the lack of a Water Hydrant for the refilling of the water tank.

*This report is supported by the International Budget Partnership (IBP) and the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR)