All government physical meetings to be conducted virtually until further notice – FG

BOSS Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Monday directed that all government physical meetings should henceforth be conducted virtually until further notice.

Mustapha who issued the directive during the daily press briefing of the PTF in Abuja, stated that the directive became necessary, following a mid-term Review of the National Response Strategy, which unfortunately revealed rising cases of the Coronavirus on daily basis, nationwide.

The SGF stated that all unnecessary physical meetings of government officials should be suspended most especially where participants exceed four persons.

“Government meetings/Board meetings should be conducted virtually until further notice, all unnecessary travels for meetings by government officials suspended till further notice,” he said.

“All government offices shall continue to hold virtual meetings in their offices especially where participants exceed four persons and suspend all unnecessary travels for meetings.”

He also warned corporate entities not to take undue advantage of resumption of flights to travel for physical meetings.

“For corporate organisations, board members, the reopening of the domestic flights should not be misconstrued. The PTF strongly encourages virtual meetings as well,” he added.

Mustapha reiterated government’s guidelines on religious and political gatherings stating that guidelines should be followed as there has not been a cure to the virus yet.

The PTF Chairman also urged persons above 60 years with underlying illness to stay at home and desist from public gatherings of any sort.

“Henceforth, anyone above 60 years or persons with morbidities (such as hypertension, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, cancers), should stay at home and avoid social events as they are at highest risk of infection and mortality,” he stated.

He revealed that Nigeria has received $ 8 million United States Dollar worth of Personal Protective Equipment from German Government and the ECOWAS Commission.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari would provide warehouse space support with the logistics for delivering the materials to other ECOWAS member countries.

“The PTF would like to use this opportunity to thank the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Economic Commission of West African States,” Mustapha said.