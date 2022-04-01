Amazon, Pulitzer offer investigative grants on impact of elections on rainforest

— 1 min read

THE Amazon Rainforest Journalism Fund and the Pulitzer Center are seeking applications for the grants to investigate the impact of Brazil’s elections on the Amazon rainforest.

The project is aimed at investigating the impact of the upcoming Brazilian elections on the Amazon, considering how executive-branch decisions, votes in Congress and local policies impact on the rainforest, the environment and forest communities.

Staff and freelancers journalists, writers, photographers, radio producers and filmmakers can apply for these grants.

Proposals must be submitted in Portuguese, Spanish or English. Stories can be written in any language.

Projects that can potentially reach a larger national and/or international audience will be given preference.

The proposals should consider how the legislative and executive branches affect land grabbing, deforestation, mining (legal and illegal), land conflicts and murder of environmental defenders.

The campaigns in the Amazon region and the consequences of a possible change of power at the federal level are also central themes, as well as the repercussions on neighboring nations.

The organisers say the maximum award amount for the grants is US$10,000, but depending on project specifics, it may be higher.

The deadline for submission of application is April 18, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.