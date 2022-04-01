36.1 C
Abuja

Amazon, Pulitzer offer investigative grants on impact of elections on rainforest

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
Pulitzer Center
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Amazon Rainforest Journalism Fund and the Pulitzer Center are seeking applications for the grants to investigate the impact of Brazil’s elections on the Amazon rainforest.

The project is aimed at investigating the impact of the upcoming Brazilian elections on the Amazon, considering how executive-branch decisions, votes in Congress and local policies impact on the rainforest, the environment and forest communities.

Staff and freelancers journalists, writers, photographers, radio producers and filmmakers can apply for these grants.

Proposals must be submitted in Portuguese, Spanish or English. Stories can be written in any language.

Projects that can potentially reach a larger national and/or international audience will be given preference.

The proposals should consider how the legislative and executive branches affect land grabbing, deforestation, mining (legal and illegal), land conflicts and murder of environmental defenders.

The campaigns in the Amazon region and the consequences of a possible change of power at the federal level are also central themes, as well as the repercussions on neighboring nations.

- Advertisement -

The organisers say the maximum award amount for the grants is US$10,000, but depending on project specifics, it may be higher.

The deadline for submission of application is April 18, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

 

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

Terrorists invade Kaduna communities in fresh attacks

TERRORISTS launched fresh attacks on Unguwar Bulus and Unguwar Gimbiya communities in the Chikun...
Politics and Governance

Defection: Appeal Court rules in favour of Umahi, deputy

THE Appeal Court in Enugu on Friday upheld the judgment of an Abakaliki High...
Politics and Governance

Train attack: Leaked memo shows why Amaechi’s proposed N3.7 billion security equipment was rejected

A LEAKED memo has shown why Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi's request for a...
Factcheck

Photo does NOT show Abuja – Kaduna train attacked by bandits

FOLLOWING the reported bandits’ attack on a train carrying over 900 passengers from Abuja to Kaduna...
Judiciary

General Overseer arrested with drugs granted N2 million bail

A PASTOR who was arrested with drugs, Emmanuel Ugochukwu Ekwem, has been granted bail...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Victims of Abuja- Kaduna train attack

Nigerian man awaiting sentence dies in London cell

Russia targets Europe’s biggest nuclear plant, residents resist

CAF official dies at Abuja stadium after Nigeria-Ghana match

Ebonyi: Consultants resignations hit teaching hospital amidst multimillion naira intervention projects

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleTerrorists invade Kaduna communities in fresh attacks

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.