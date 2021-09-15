Amotekun arrest three herdsmen, seize 180 cows for violating open grazing law in Ondo

— 1min read

Chairman of Ondo State Chapter of Amotekun Adetunji Adeleye revealed this to newsmen in Akure on Wednesday.

He said operatives arrested the herdsmen and the cows at Oke Ala area of Akure, the state capital.

“We confiscated about 180 cows and they are in our custody. We intend to release them to the owners after they have complied with the regulations as contained in the anti-open grazing law. We have also detained the three herders arrested with the cows. Their boss has come and we are dealing with the boss now,” he said.

He noted that the agency would invoke the penalty of the law on the culprits, stipulating a minimum of N100,000 fine or three years’ imprisonment for defaulters.

Adeleye also called on the leadership of Miyetti Allah to educate its members to comply with the state’s anti-open grazing law.

“We have a number of herders here with us and we are making them comply with the enacted law, which stipulates penalty for defaulting herders. The position of the law is that if they choose to go to court, we will implement the law, which stipulates a minimum of N100,000 fine or three years’ imprisonment.

“In most cases, you will see them pleading that such a thing will not happen again. We have also implored the leadership of Miyetti Allah to educate the members that the anti-open grazing law of Ondo State is fully in force.”

The law banning open grazing in Ondo State was signed into law by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in August.

The purpose of the law, according to the state, was to stem the needless skirmishes, conflicts, and infractions between herders and farmers/ residents.

The government noted that law was not targeted at any ethnic group but to engender a more cordial, mutually benefiting relationship amongst residents of the state irrespective of ethnicity, religion or creed.

Meanwhile, the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders has vowed that its members will not comply with the laws irrespective of where they are enacted in the country.