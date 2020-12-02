Amotekun arrests suspected killers of Ondo monarch, rescues four others

THE Ondo state security network also known as Amotekun, says it has arrested some suspected killers of Oba Isreal Adegoke Adeusi, the Olufon of lfon in Ose Local Government Area (LGA) of Ondo state.

The ICIR had reported last week how Oba Israel Adeusi, was killed by suspected gunmen at Elegbeka, a community along the Ifon-Benin highway, while returning from the monthly meeting of the state council of Obas in Akure.

His vehicle was said to have been rained with bullets while the driver was trying to escape from the gunmen. He was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre in Owo, where he died as a result of gunshots he sustained during the attack.

However, while addressing news men in Akure on Wednesday, Adetunji Adeleye, the state Commandant of Amotekun corps, said the suspects were arrested after its men in collaboration with local hunters and members of Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) combed surrounding bushes and areas where the monarch was killed.

According to Vanguard, Adeleye said four victims were also rescued during the operation and the identities of the arrested suspects will be revealed after thorough and diligent investigation.

“We apprehended them with dangerous weapons and various incriminating items. Although we are still investigating their culpability, anyone that is not found wanting would be set free while those implicated would be handed over to the appropriate security agencies for prosecution,” he said.

“We were also able to rescue four other victims that were earlier kidnapped and held hostage in the thick forest around Elegbeka where the monarch was shot dead.

He said following the increase of crime in the state, the corps has changed its mode of operation by taking the war to the hideouts of the criminals.

He added that Amotekun has launched a one month “Operation Clean Up” to rid the state of the criminal elements operating in the state.

“Following the increase in the spate of criminal activities, the Amotekun went into action with other security agencies and put up some measures that had yielded positively by stepping down the activities of the criminals.

“We have decided to change tactics; this involves massive patrol using a bike, motorised patrol of the state. We have decided to take the war to where the criminals are rather than waiting for them to come out.

“We observed a downward trend after the ban on okada at night so we had to change tactics. That was why we launched Operation Clean Up which is an intense patrol across the nook and cranny of Akure and other parts of the state.”

Ondo state has in recent times been a hotbed of criminal activities.

The same day that the monarch was killed, Sade Ale, wife of the Ondo state governor’s chief of staff, Olugbenga Ale, was kidnapped on her way from Lagos on Thursday night by some suspected gunmen at Owena area, near Akure.

She regained her freedom following security intervention.

The same day, a commercial bank was robbed at Ode Irele, in Irele Local Government Area, with two reportedly killed and several others injured.