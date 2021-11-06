32.3 C
Anambra election has been transparent so far – Deputy Governor

Bankole Abe

ANAMBRA State Deputy Governor Nkem Okeke has described the ongoing Anambra election as transparent, commending the Federal Government for getting it right.

Okeke expressed confidence in the biometric accreditation system, saying it worked without a hitch in his ward.

Okeke, who voted around 10 am on Saturday at polling unit 005, Ward 3, Umueze Awovu in Enugwu-Ukwu community in Njikoka Local Government Area, described the process as transparent.

He said the Federal government deserved commendation for providing a peaceful environment for the election.

“I am impressed with the turnout. The process was transparent. The credit should be given to the Federal Government for providing the enabling environment,” he said.

On security, he praised the Federal Government for the massive deployment of troops but claimed there were no policemen in his unit.

“The presence of the security personnel gave the people courage to come out to vote.” He said.

The election has, however, been characterised by complaints of failure of the newly introduced technology by INEC, Biomadal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS).

