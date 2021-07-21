We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

AN angry man caused a scene in a public bus in Austria when he harassed the Super Falcons and strongly criticised them for supporting and representing a ‘terrorist government,’ in what he later described as a protest.

The man who introduced himself as a Nigerian and former Julius Berger Football Team player, said he left the country because of corruption and was now suffering.

“I want to speak to you people, please. I’m also a Nigerian, I live in Vienna for so many years. You people are representing a terrorist organisation, a terrorist government. You Nigerian youths should be very ashamed of yourselves, every one of you here,” he said in a frustrated tone.

Insisting that the football players should know better, the man also claimed that over 10 million Nigerian youths were abroad doing nothing and averred that such could never happen in any European country.

When those on the bus tried calming him down, he threatened to call the police if they touched him, while raining curses in both English and Hausa languages.

“This is a democratic nation. This is not a third-world country. Go away! If you touch me, I will call the police on you. I’m living in Vienna and I pay my tax. The corruption in Nigeria brought me here and I’m here suffering,” the man said.

When one of the Falcons asked him what he had done to change the system, he responded by saying: “What I’m doing now, I’m doing it to change the system. I’m doing it to change you people who don’t know what it is to be a citizen.”

He also stated that he was recording the entire event and would be sure to post it online.

Reacting to the video that has gone viral, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has promised to ‘unmask’ the man in the video, adding that the Falcons did not deserve to be subjected to such harassment.

“That was a dastardly act by that fellow, and we’re not taking it lightly. The girls simply wanted to go on sightseeing, and there’s nothing wrong with that. They don’t deserve to be subjected to such a diatribe by a so-called fellow Nigerian,” the NFF president said.

“We’ll unmask the fellow and then take it from there,” Pinnick was quoted by Soccernet as saying.