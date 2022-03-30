36.1 C
Abuja

APC planning to alter Electoral Act to compromise 2023 elections, PDP alleges

Politics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
New PDP national chairman Iyorchia Ayu
1min read

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying to alter the newly passed Electoral Act to introduce clauses that would compromise the 2023 general elections.

The PDP made the allegation in a statement released by its National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba on Wednesday.

The statement alleged that the APC was planning to frustrate and derail the ongoing electoral process “having realised that it was running out of time and could not meet the already released election timetable”.

The opposition party further alleged that the APC plans to use the leadership of the National Assembly to orchestrate an amendment to the Electoral Act in order to create an opening for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to alter the 2023 Election Timetable and Schedule of Activities.

“Our party has information about how the APC has been mounting pressure on INEC to push forward the already scheduled dates for the 2023 general elections.

“The PDP vehemently rejects this plot by the APC which amounts to shifting the goal post in the middle of the game and cautions INEC to resist such heinous design against our democracy,” the statement said.

Stressing that there is no going back on the election timetable released by INEC, the PDP vowed to resist any attempt by the APC to alter the process.

The PDP called on its members in the National Assembly to be vigilant and firmly resist the said plot.

It equally called on all lovers of democracy, the civil society, the media, organised labour and the international community to stand against the alleged plot by the APC to derail the democratic process.

The PDP warned that the APC has nobody to blame for the consequences of violating its own Constitution.

According to the adjusted 2023 Electoral Timetable, presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on February 25, 2023.

Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections will hold two weeks later, on Saturday 11th March, 2023.

Reporter at | Author Page
