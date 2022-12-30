22.1 C
Applications invited for Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue Media Fellowship

Blessing Otoibhi
THE German Federal Government is inviting applications for The Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue (#betd2023) Fellowship.

The program will take place March 28 and 29, 2023, in Berlin, Germany.

The event will focus on the global energy transition, proposed innovative energy solutions, renewable energies and energy efficiency.

The BETD Media Fellowship will enable journalists to attend the conference, talk to high-level stakeholders, connect with other BETD Media Fellows and join guided tours and side events during the Berlin Energy Week on March 26 to April 1, 2023.

Journalists interested in energy reporting can apply for a fellowship to cover this event.

The deadline for the submission of application is January 15, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

