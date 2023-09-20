FT invites applications for the African journalism fellowship

The Financial Times (FT), in partnership with One World Media (OWM), offers an African Journalism Fellowship.

It’s a unique opportunity for a mid-career journalist based in or covering Sub-Saharan Africa to write an ambitious piece for one of the world’s most influential newspapers.

The programme seeks an experienced writer who can expertly explain a complicated story in simple yet compelling language, making it universally accessible and approachable.

The selected fellow will produce a piece of long-form journalism—an economic or business report from the region that resonates with the global FT audience.

This opportunity comes with a range of benefits, including:

£1,000 reporting grant

The opportunity to publish the piece in the Financial Times

One-on-one mentoring by OWM and senior FT editors

Workshops and webinars conducted by industry experts

A network of like-minded Fellows and Alumni

The application deadline is Thursday, 5 October 2023. Interested fellows can apply here