FT invites applications for the African journalism fellowship

Financial Times, One World Media
Joshua Ovorumu
The Financial Times (FT), in partnership with One World Media (OWM), offers an African Journalism Fellowship. 

It’s a unique opportunity for a mid-career journalist based in or covering Sub-Saharan Africa to write an ambitious piece for one of the world’s most influential newspapers.

The programme seeks an experienced writer who can expertly explain a complicated story in simple yet compelling language, making it universally accessible and approachable. 

The selected fellow will produce a piece of long-form journalism—an economic or business report from the region that resonates with the global FT audience.

This opportunity comes with a range of benefits, including:

  • £1,000 reporting grant
  • The opportunity to publish the piece in the Financial Times
  • One-on-one mentoring by OWM and senior FT editors
  • Workshops and webinars conducted by industry experts
  • A network of like-minded Fellows and Alumni

The application deadline is Thursday, 5 October 2023. Interested fellows can apply here

