FT invites applications for the African journalism fellowship

The Financial Times (FT), in partnership with One World Media (OWM), offers an African Journalism Fellowship.
It’s a unique opportunity for a mid-career journalist based in or covering Sub-Saharan Africa to write an ambitious piece for one of the world’s most influential newspapers.
The programme seeks an experienced writer who can expertly explain a complicated story in simple yet compelling language, making it universally accessible and approachable.
The selected fellow will produce a piece of long-form journalism—an economic or business report from the region that resonates with the global FT audience.
This opportunity comes with a range of benefits, including:
- £1,000 reporting grant
- The opportunity to publish the piece in the Financial Times
- One-on-one mentoring by OWM and senior FT editors
- Workshops and webinars conducted by industry experts
- A network of like-minded Fellows and Alumni
The application deadline is Thursday, 5 October 2023. Interested fellows can apply here