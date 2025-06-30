One World Media seeks fellows

THE One World Media seeks proposals for its fellowship.

The programme is open to nonfiction media across all platforms: film, print, audio, photojournalism and multimedia.

The fellowship is aimed at mid-career journalists and filmmakers from the Global South.

Working in film, print, audio, photography or multimedia, the fellows seek to develop their existing career reporting in the global south, raising awareness and breaking down prejudices with integrity and creativity.

Ten international fellows will be selected this year.

Journalists and filmmakers interested in telling stories from the Global South can apply for this fellowship.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

Fellows receive a production grant up to GBP3,000 (US$4,119), mentorship, training and networking opportunities.

The organiser says, “Since 2001, One World Media has supported nearly 300 emerging journalists and filmmakers to report from over 100 countries. OWM provides each fellow with a reporting grant, one-to-one mentoring, invaluable workshops and events by industry experts.

The deadline for the submission of the application is August 20, 2025.

Interested applicants can apply here.

Read Also: FT invites applications for the African journalism fellowship