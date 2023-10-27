ICIR invites applications for its Tax Equity and Justice Project

THE International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) welcomes applications from suitable and qualified business journalists for its ‘Tax Equity and Justice Project’.

This project aims at enlightening Nigerians and stimulating discussions around tax issues using investigative and data-driven journalism as a tool in a manner that would promote tax equity and justice.

The ICIR is an independent, non–profit media organisation that aims to promote good governance in Nigeria through robust investigative, data-driven reporting. Our goal is to instil a culture of watchdog reporting in Nigerian media.

In the last five years, the Centre has worked to build the capacity for journalists to undertake investigative, data-driven reporting, thus strengthening accountability and engendering effective service delivery for the welfare of the citizens, particularly at the sub-regional level.

The International Budget Partnership supports this Tax Equity and Justice Project. For this project, The ICIR will select 12 journalists from Lagos, Kano, Taraba, and Cross Rivers State across print, electronic and digital media.

The deadline for the application is Monday, November 6, 2023.

The project will build capacity and provide financial support for selected journalists to undertake critical business investigative and data-driven reports on tax equity and multiplicity of taxation in the informal sector in Nigeria.

Candidates with at least two years of experience practising as business and financial reporters in print, electronic and online media can apply.

Selected participants would be expected to report on tax equity and multiplicity of taxation in the informal sector issues in their respective states.

Freelancers with a track record of business and financial reporting can apply.

Applicants must provide proof of prior critical reporting in the last 12 months. Being a gender-inclusive organisation, the Centre strongly encourages qualified female journalists to apply.

Candidates can apply for this project here