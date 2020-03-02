Archbishop of Abuja to Buhari: Listen to Nigerians, people are suffering

THE Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama on Sunday called on President Muhammadu Buhari and other political leaders to hearken to the cries of the ordinary Nigerian, noting that the masses are suffering.

“Nigerians are suffering and they come to us because we are the grassroots men, they don’t have access to the president,” Kaigama said in his homily during a mass organized to mark the First 2020 Plenary meeting of Catholic Bishops’Conference of Nigeria (CBCN).

Let’s listen to the people. We have to cultivate the spirit of patriotism, spirit of one Nigeria. Something must be done to repair the damage that has been done whereas so many things divide us as a nation; religion, ethnic, and many other factors.”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma and other political leaders attended the mass held at the Catholic Secretariat, Abuja.

While emphasizing the need by the government to create access for the masses to be able to channel their thoughts, Kaigama said government should look towards working with faith based organisations that Nigerians are already baring their minds with.

“Since they are reaching out to us, we can touch the lives of the marginalized if the government reaches out to us.

“I’m glad that the Vice President is here. We need to have access to our leaders; president, vice president. We need to work together to eradicate poverty, killings, bad governance and all sorts of challenges facing us as a nation.”

Speaking on the insecurity in the country, the Archbishop called on Nigerians to turn to God to salvage the country from the firm grips of insurgents, bandits and kidnappers who he said are making life miserable for Nigerians.

“This is the time to turn to God to save us and our dear country, Nigeria. We are told that once there is life there is hope,” he said.

“We refuse to give in to pessimism. We are resilient, that’s why we are Nigerians.”

He, however, queried the government’s approach to fighting insurgency, banditry and kidnapping in the country lamenting that there have been no enough sincerity and political will to overcome the challenges.

“But why should we be suffering for so long? Where is the technology, where are the equipment, where is the sincerity and political will to conquer this menace? Kaigama asked.

Archibishop Kaigama also cautioned the government against taking offence when men of God point out its mistakes saying “let the president listen to us instead of waiting for what we are going to say to abuse the government.”

“Let’s listen to the people. There is a need to collaborate with faith-based organisations to reach out to the people.”

He, however, warned that churches and mosques are not places to rain abuses on government, noting that preachers can pontificate and denounce bad governance, poverty, hardship and insecurity but not to abuse government.

“To abuse leaders while preaching is not the message of the apostle. Why the church or mosque antagonises our leaders?, he said.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria also organised a prayer rally on Sunday afternoon in Abuja to pray for those who are in the captivity of terrorists, bandits and kidnappers.