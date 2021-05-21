We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

NIGERIA’S Chief of Army Staff Ibrahim Attahiru has died in a plane crash on Friday en route to Kaduna State.

The aircraft was said to be conveying the Chief of Army Staff and other top Army chiefs to Kaduna State.

According to reports, they were traveling to Kaduna State for the passing out parade ceremony of newly recruited military personnel to be held on Saturday.

The Nigeria Airforce has confirmedthat a military aircraft crashed near the Kaduna International Airport on Friday evening.

A statement signed by the Air force spokesperson Edward Gabkwet read that the cause of the crash cannot be ascertained yet.

“An air crash involving a @NigAirForce aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport. The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained. More details to follow soon,” the statement read.

Attahiru was appointed as the Service Chief less than four months ago by President Muhammadu Buhari in a bid to rejig the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

Since January 2021, there has been three fatal aircraft that killed military personnel in Nigeria.

Earlier in February, seven officers of the Nigerian Air force died in a crash close to the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja after reporting an engine failure en-route to Minna, Niger State.

Also in April, two pilots of the Nigerian Air force were killed after a fighter jet belonging to the Force went missing.

Spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, Mohammed Yerima did not respond to calls and text messages to confirm the incident.