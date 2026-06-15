Army confirms rescue of slain former defence spokesperson’s wife

TROOPS of the Nigerian Army, supported by the Nigerian Air Force, have rescued Amina Abubakar, wife of the late former spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Rabe Abubakar, weeks after she was abducted by bandits alongside her husband.

In a statement on Monday, Director of Defence Information, Samaila Uba, a major general, said the rescue followed intensified search-and-rescue operations by troops of Operation FASAN YAMMA.

According to the military, troops made contact with the bandits at Tunga Village during sustained offensive operations, leading to Amina Abubakar’s recovery.

The military said the bandits shot her before abandoning her and fleeing under pressure from advancing troops.

She was immediately evacuated to a military hospital, where she is receiving treatment and responding positively, the statement added.

Amina Abubakar was abducted alongside her husband, a retired major general, in Katsina State. Abubakar was later killed by his captors, triggering outrage and renewed concerns over insecurity in Nigeria.

The Armed Forces said efforts were ongoing to track down those responsible for the attack and rescue other victims held by criminal groups.

“The leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria remains committed to ensuring her full recovery and is providing all necessary support to her family during this difficult period,” the statement said.

The military added that troops would sustain operations aimed at dismantling terrorist and bandit networks in Katsina State and other parts of the country.

The late Abubakar and his wife were abducted by armed bandits in Katsina State in early June while travelling along the Funtua–Dandume Road.

Days after the abduction, The ICIR reported that the retired general had been killed by his captors despite ongoing efforts to secure the couple’s release.

He was later laid to rest in Katsina State The burial, conducted in accordance with Islamic rites, on Saturday evening, was attended by family members, senior military officers, government officials and residents.