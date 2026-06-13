Katsina confirms death of ex-general Rabe in bandits’ captivity

THE Katsina State Government has announced the death of Rabe Abubakar, a retired major general and former Nigerian Army spokesperson, while in bandits’ captivity.

The government described the development as a tragic loss to the state and the nation.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr Nasiru Mu’azu.

According to the statement, the retired military officer died from complications arising from diabetes and hypertension while being held captive by his abductors.

Mu’azu said the unfortunate development occurred despite sustained efforts by the Katsina State Government and various security agencies to secure the safe release of the former senior military officer.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm the death of retired Maj,-Gen. Rabe Abubakar while in bandits’ captivity.

“Despite the relentless and concerted efforts of the state government and security agencies to secure his safe release, the situation ended in this tragedy,” he said.

The commissioner described the late general’s abduction and subsequent death as a monumental loss, not only to his immediate family and Katsina, but also to the entire country.

He conveyed the condolences of Gov. Dikko Radda to the bereaved family and Nigerians at large, noting that the governor viewed the incident as a dark moment in the state’s fight against insecurity.

According to him, Radda said the tragedy underscores the urgent need for a united and intensified effort against criminal elements threatening the peace and security of communities.

“The governor extends his deepest condolences to the family of the late general and the nation.

“He described the incident as a dark moment and a reminder of the need for collective action in tackling the menace of banditry and other security challenges,” Mu’azu stated.

The commissioner reiterated the state government’s commitment to working closely with the Federal Government and security agencies to ensure that those responsible for the crime are brought to justice.

He also assured residents that the government’s resolve to combat banditry and guarantee the safety of lives and property across the state remained unwavering.

Mu’azu prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased and urged citizens to continue supporting security agencies in their efforts to restore lasting peace in the state.

The ICIR reports that Abubakar’s death adds to the list of cases involving senior retired military officers who have either been abducted or killed by terrorists, bandits and other armed criminals across the country.

Others include Alex Badeh, Idris Alkali, Muhammed Maisaka, Richard Duru, Rabe Abubakar among others.

News Agency