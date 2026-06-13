Rabe Abubakar buried as Tinubu confirms wife remains in bandits’ den

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Major Gen. Rabe Abubakar’s funeral prayers in Katsina on Saturday, June 13. Photo: Mohammed Babangida Mafara/HumAngle.
Major Gen. Rabe Abubakar’s funeral prayers in Katsina on Saturday, June 13. Photo: Mohammed Babangida Mafara/HumAngle.
Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

FORMER spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Rabe Abubakar, a retired major general, has been laid to rest in Katsina State after dying in bandits’ custody.

The burial, conducted in accordance with Islamic rites, on Saturday evening, was attended by  family members, senior military officers, government officials and residents.

While the fate of his wife, abducted with him by terrorists, remains unclear, the Presidency, in a statement on Saturday, said she had yet to be freed..

President Bola Tinubu condoled with the deceased’s family, the Katsina State Government, and the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Tinubu said the government would not bow to demands by terrorists for the release of their members in exchange for hostages.

He described Abubakar’s death as a defining moment in Nigeria’s battle against terrorism and insurgency, stressing that terrorists should continue to be treated as enemies of the state.

The retired general was abducted alongside his wife by armed bandits while travelling to his hometown in Katsina State.

The ICIR reports that the Katsina State Government confirmed the death of the retired general, saying he died from complications arising from diabetes and hypertension while being held by his abductors.

In a statement issued earlier on Saturday, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasiru Mu’azu, said Abubakar died despite sustained efforts by the state government and security agencies to secure his release.

The commissioner conveyed the condolences of Governor Dikko Radda to the deceased’s family, describing the incident as a dark moment in the state’s battle against insecurity.

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Reacting to the development, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) expressed sorrow over the death and reaffirmed the military’s commitment to eradicating terrorism and banditry across the country.

In a statement signed by the Director of Defence Information, Samaila Uba, a major general, the Armed Forces described Abubakar as an officer who served the nation with distinction and made significant contributions to counter-insurgency operations, professional military development and national unity.

The military disclosed that it deliberately refrained from making public comments on his abduction to avoid jeopardising ongoing rescue efforts by security agencies.

“The Defence Headquarters withheld public comment on his abduction in deference to ongoing rescue efforts by the Armed Forces of Nigeria and sister security agencies. Every operational resource was deployed in the hope of securing his safe return,” the statement said.

The DHQ added that the tragedy had strengthened the resolve of the military to intensify operations against terrorist and criminal networks, assuring Nigerians that security forces would not relent until those responsible were brought to justice.

Mustapha Usman is an investigative journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: musman@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

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