Attack on Abuja-Kaduna train questions our capacity to lead – Fayemi

Conflict and SecurityPolitics and Governance
Marcus Fatunmole
Kayode Fayemi
Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State. File Photo.
THE governor of Ekiti State Kayode Fayemi has said Monday’s deadly attack by terrorists on the Abuja-Kaduna train has cast doubt on the capacity of Nigeria’s leaders.

Fayemi said the government should assure its citizens and investors that it values the security of lives and property and prove it is indeed in charge.

In a message he signed on Wednesday and published on his Facebook page, the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) said violent attacks in the country were becoming too many.

He said the government owed victims of the attacks and their relations an apology.

Fayemi described the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train as one too many that must stop.

He, however, expressed optimism that the nation would overcome the terrorists and other criminals unleashing mayhem on the nation.

Screenshot of Kayode Fayemi’s Facebook post condemning the Nigerian government’s approach to the nation’s security

“The cowards behind this will certainly not take over our country. Their violent demeanour will not result in anything positive. Instead, it will confine them to an uncomfortable life in the jungle until the long arm of the law catches up with them,” Fayemi, a former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, said.

He also lauded the nation’s security forces for their commitment to protecting the country.

He said the leaders would continue to assist in enhancing their operational strength and combat readiness.

The governor said the NGF demanded that the Federal Government immediately install all necessary safeguards to forestall future acts of banditry on the nation’s rail tracks, roads, ports and borders.

The Federal Government had said the Abuja-Kaduna train attack claimed eight lives, while 41 injured passengers were receiving treatment in hospitals.

The train heading for Kaduna around 7:00 pm had over 400 passengers. 

The government is yet to locate many of the passengers who are believed to have been kidnapped.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

