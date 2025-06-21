Benue killings: Tinubu lacks compassion, leadership – Obi

LABOUR Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has criticised President Bola Tinubu for not visiting Yelwata, the Benue community where several people were recently killed.

Obi accused the president of giving a “flimsy excuse” to avoid demonstrating the empathy and leadership expected during national tragedies.

Writing on his X handle, Obi emphasised that true leadership requires sacrifice, presence, and responsibility, particularly during periods of national mourning.

“One of the consistent principles of leadership is the willingness to make ultimate sacrifices and take risks. A true leader does not make excuses or complain; he shows up, sacrifices, and provides solutions, especially in difficult times.

While I do not advocate for our president to expose himself to monumental risks, I cannot accept the excuse that bad roads prevented him from reaching Yelwata in Benue State, especially after he had already made it to the state. This visit happened days after the massacre, with enough time to plan appropriately.” Obi wrote.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

Obi questioned Tinubu’s leadership, saying that if the Commander-in-Chief of the country could not access a part of his nation because of bad roads, it raised serious concerns about the safety and welfare of ordinary Nigerians who travel those same routes daily.

The former Anambra governor argued that reports indicated presidential aides and advance teams were able to reach Yelwata, showing that the route was accessible. He further questioned why the presidential air fleet, which includes helicopters, was not utilised to arrange an airlift if the roads were genuinely impassable.

Obi maintained that the issue was not about logistics but about priorities, stressing that the people of Benue did not need protocols or official press statements but the physical presence of their president.

He emphasised that what was required in such moments was compassion, not excuses. He further argued that Nigeria could not afford a leadership style that shirks responsibility during national crises, insisting that the foundation of a New Nigeria must rest on truth, courage, and the willingness of leaders to show up when it matters most.

The president said in the state that the torrential downpour stopped him from visiting the Yelwata community.