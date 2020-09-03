Blasphemy: Sharif-Aminu, Kano musician appeals death sentence

YAHAYA Sharif-Aminu, the Kano musician that was sentenced to death last month for blasphemy has appealed the death sentence.

The ICIR reported how Sharif was sentenced to death by hanging by the Upper Shari’a Court in Kano after he was found guilty of committing blasphemy in a song against Prophet Muhammad.

According to theCable, Sharif’s counsel, Kola Alanipini, in a suit filed at the Kano State High Court on Thursday, has asked the court to set the judgement aside.

This follows report Thursday morning that the copies of the judgement were handed to Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and human rights lawyer.

Sharif was sentenced to death by hanging on August 10 with a grace of 30 days for him to appeal the judgement.

While the sentence had generated public outcry, Abdullahi Ganduje, the Governor of Kano State said the State Government had accepted the death penalty and would not waste time to sign the verdict in 30 days.

This was as the Supreme Council for Shari’a in Nigeria also urged Kano State Government to ensure the execution of the verdict.

The ICIR reported on Wednesday that the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) offered to defend the convicted musician for free.