Bolt, Uber drivers, others suspend planned strike

Bolt e-hailing app

THE Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transport Workers of Nigeria (AUATWON) has suspended its planned indefinite strike in order to allow discussion with the government.

A statement by the chairman of the media and publicity committee of the union, Jossy Olawale, on Wednesday, June 21, disclosed that the discussion would involve the ministry of Labour and Employment, the app-based companies and the union.

The ICIR had on June 7 reported that the ride-hailing drivers intended to declare a shutdown of operations to protest against low fares and the commission rates set by the major ride-hailing companies, which comprise Uber, Bolt and others.

The aggrieved drivers were advocating a 200 per cent increase in fare and a 50 per cent reduction in commission rates.

This development followed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “subsidy is gone” declaration, which led to a sharp rise in the cost of transportation on different routes as commercial cab drivers transferred the additional cost of petrol on passengers.

Olawale said the meeting with the ministry and the others had been rescheduled to June 26.

Part of the statement read, “The union and some app companies had earlier scheduled a meeting with the ministry for June 20, but got a letter that the meeting has been rescheduled for Monday, June 26.

“As a result of this, we wish to announce that the strike would not hold to allow the meeting to hold as stated.”

    He further noted that the app drivers were finding it difficult to adjust to the new development as a result of the hike in fuel pump price. 

    “We are concerned about the various challenges and multiplier effects the 300 per cent hike in the pump price of petrol has on our service delivery.

    “The removal of fuel subsidy has created a burden of over 200 per cent loss on earnings and poor living style and capacity.

    “We are also burdened by the lack of motivation and low morale toward work, aggression, and poor customer service,” he said.

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: [email protected] He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

