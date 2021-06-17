We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

NIGERIA’S President Muhammadu Buhari has restated his government’s commitment to ending insurgency and other criminal activities in the country.

The president said this on Thursday while addressing troops of the Nigerian Army in Maiduguri, Borno State.

“We should not allow our adversaries the opportunity or breathing space to challenge or undermine our national interests and core values. The defense and security agencies should rest assured of the Federal Government’s unalloyed commitment to winning the battle against terror and criminality,” Buhari said.

He noted that the nation owed a debt of gratitude to military personnel and security agencies currently tackling security challenges across the country, particularly those who had paid the supreme price.

Buhari said he was satisfied with the ‘increased cooperation’ within the military, noting that the Nigerian Armed Forces had been provided with ‘a firm strategy’ under his watch.

“Under my watch, the Armed Forces of Nigeria have been provided a firm strategy and clear sense of direction to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

“Your collective efforts have resulted in the relative peace being enjoyed in the region today,” Buhari said.

The president assured the military officers that his administration was developing a strategy for post-war reconstruction and peace-building in the North-East.

He further stated that he hoped that displaced persons would be speedily resettled and normalcy restored in crisis-ridden communities.

The president said several interventions by the Nigerian government had led to the procurement and delivery of large consignments of critical combat enablers, including high calibre weapons and ammunition.

“Many have been injected into the theatre and soon other equipment that have just arrived in the country would also be deployed to the theatre of operations. Much more equipment will be procured for the armed forces to cater for both the short and long-term requirements,” Buhari further said.

The ICIR reported how Nigeria had continued to experience a high level of insecurity despite increased military spending.

Despite about N5 trillion spent on security since Buhari assumed office in 2015, Nigeria has recorded no fewer than 7,630 attacks, which resulted in the killing of at least 13,608 civilians.