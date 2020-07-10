Buhari approves Magu’s suspension, appoints Umar as new EFCC chairman

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Friday approved the suspension of Ibrahim Magu as acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and appointed Mohammed Umar as new acting head of the anti-graft agency, a statement from the office of Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation has disclosed.

The statement, signed by Umar Gwandu, the spokesperson to the AGF, noted that the suspension was issued to allow for an unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel into the allegations against Magu, under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has also approved that the EFCC Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar, should take charge and oversee the activities of the Commission pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and further directives in that regard,” the statement read in part.

It could be recalled that Magu, was picked up by security operatives attached to the inter-agency panel set up by President Buhari, following several allegations of corruption against him.

The former EFCC boss, who has since been in detention, is accused of embezzlement, owning properties abroad, abuse of office, insubordination among others.

The ICIR earlier had detailed how the presidency ignored the corruption allegations against Magu in 2016.

Despite an indicting report from the State Security Service and double rejection by the Senate, Magu was retained as the acting chairman of the anti-graft agency till his suspension on Tuesday, July 7.