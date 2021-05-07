Buhari approves suspension of Bala Usman as NPA MD

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the suspension of Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Hadiza Bala-Usman.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday night, said that the suspension was to allow for investigation into allegations against her.

Although details of allegations against her were not disclosed, Garba said the agency’s Executive Director for Finance Mohammed Koko had been appointed to act in her stead pending the conclusion of the investigation.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the recommendation of the Ministry of Transportation under Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi for the setting up of an Administrative Panel of Inquiry to investigate the Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA.

“The President has also approved that the Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman step aside while the investigation is carried out. Mr Mohammed Koko will act in that position.”

The statement added that the “panel is to be headed by the Director, Maritime Services of the Ministry while the Deputy Director, Legal of the same ministry will serve as Secretary.

“Other members of the panel will be appointed by the Minister.”

Bala Usman was first appointed as the NPA managing director in 2016. President Buhari renewed her tenure for another five years in January this year.