Buhari campaigns for Tinubu in Nasarawa

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign in Nasarawa State to campaign for its candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Buhari, addressing the crowd, assured them that the APC would win the presidency, as the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, would win his second term bid.

The president said, “I assure you that God willing, we are going to win through and through. I will continue to campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is a committed Nigerian. I believe he will give all he has to this country.”

Earlier, Tinubu had expressed delight that the president attended the campaign. He said those thinking there could be cracks in his friendship with Buhari would continue to be disappointed.

“Ours is not about individuals; it is about nation-building. It is about honesty, integrity and character,” he quipped.

The former Lagos State governor described Buhari as “a great man of political credentials.”

He said the president’s administration had been turbulent because of the crisis in the country.

According to him, no one ever thought a former military general like Buhari would be democratic.

He likened Buhari to a former United States President, Abraham Lincoln, whom he said endured civil war and other unrests and yet built infrastructures.

“There are only very few leaders who faced dissidents, civil disobedience and civil war and at the same time continued to build infrastructure. One of them in that class is Abraham Lincoln.

“You will join the history of those men. Great men. Courageous men who can stay focussed in the midst of distractions and enemies,” Tinubu told Buhari.

The APC candidate promised to invest in agriculture and create wealth by exploring the nation’s resources more if elected president.

Describing Nigeria as a great nation, he said the country would recover from its challenges.

Tinubu faces candidates of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi and New Nigeria Peoples Party’s Rabiu Kwankwaso, among others in the presidential election coming up on February 25 this year.