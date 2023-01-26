Why Tinubu is unfit to be President – former APC-PCC member

THE former Director of Civil Society of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), Najaatu Muhammad, has said the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is physically and mentally unfit to govern Nigeria.

Muhammad resigned last week as a member of the APC-PCC.

Speaking on Arise TV on Thursday, January 26, she claimed Tinubu is suffering from health challenges which would affect governance.

According to her, Tinubu’s blunders during campaign rallies confirmed his ill-health.

“Asiwaju would not be contesting the election if he had not bribed anybody. When I met Asiwaju in London to ask about his blueprint for the North most of the time he was sleeping,” she said.

“Everything about him is based on lies and everyone can see everything. You see when he called Atiku, the governor of Anambra State. We don’t need a doctor to tell us Asiwaju is ill when somebody is not physically fit.”

However, Muhammad noted that ill-health, particularly dementia, is not anybody’s fault.

But she stressed that although the health challenges Tinubu is facing are natural, Nigerians should desist from voting with tribal or religious sentiment.

“It is nature. It is not as if it is his fault but it is not our fault and we don’t have to accept somebody that cannot deliver. That is the truth.”

Muhammad pointed out that Tinubu intentionally ignores political debates to hide his health deficiencies.

“Why is he not going to debate? Why is he not allowed to talk even in rallies? What they do now in campaigns is to drum and dance, why is he running away? He went to Chatham House and he was asking others to answer questions for him. Why was he allocating questions to other people? Are they the ones Nigerians will vote for?”

Muhammad further claimed that Tinubu does not have a blueprint to tackle the security challenges bedeviling the Northern region of the country.

“When I visited Tinubu in London, I asked him what he has for us in the North because we have serious security problems but he told me that he didn’t have a blueprint yet he wants to be President,” she said.